NATO militarizing Arctic seeking to enter there with all its instruments — Russian MFA

KALININGRAD, June 27. /TASS/. NATO countries are militarizing even the Arctic by destabilizing global security, seeking to gain a foothold there with their full array of tools, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Alexander Trofimov said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of an expert dialogue of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

European Union countries are deliberately destabilizing the situation in Central, Southern, Northeastern, and Southeastern Eurasia, he noted. "Even the Arctic is being militarized. NATO is attempting to move in there with its full array of tools," Trofimov said, adding that it all "aligns with the West’s strategy of containing alternative power centers".