Putin instructs to equate volunteers, Donbass fighters to Russian servicemen

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin handed down instructions in a special televised address to equate the legal status of volunteers in the special military operation in Ukraine and Donbass fighters to Russian servicemen.

"I have already given instructions to the government and the Defense Ministry to define in full and within the shortest time possible the legal status of volunteers and fighters of units of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. It should equal the status of servicemen of the regular Russian army," Putin said.

The identical status implies similar financial, medical and social provision, the Russian leader said. Putin also emphasized that volunteer formations and Donbass people’s militia units should be provided with required armaments and equipment.