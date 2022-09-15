All key topics discussed at talks between Russian, Chinese presidents – Kremlin aide

SAMARKAND, September 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed all key issues at their talks, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday, answering questions for the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program. Journalist Pavel Zarubin uploaded a fragment to his Telegram channel.

"All the main issues, they were all touched upon," the Kremlin aide said. According to him, there was "a good atmosphere at the talks".

The Russian and Chinese presidents met on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand on Thursday.

The Kremlin said earlier that the leaders would discuss in Samarkand the bilateral agenda with an emphasis on economic cooperation, as well as regional and international issues. The Kremlin aide stressed that these talks would have a special importance given the situation in the world. This was a second meeting in person for the two leaders this year. Their previous meeting was in February, when Putin attended the opening ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.