IAEA closely monitors situation on Ukrainian nuclear power plants — Grossi

VIENNA, September 12. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) closely monitors the situation on Ukrainian nuclear power plants, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said during a press conference Monday, adding that there were no reports of "critical situations" on any of them.

"Since this thing became such a potentially serious and grave situation, we are monitoring the [situation] at each one of the other nuclear power plant [in Ukraine]. […] For the moment, we did not see or have been information about a critical situation in those. We are following that very closely," Grossi said.

Grossi noted that some nuclear power plants, especially those in southern Ukraine are in proximity of military operation area. The UN agency monitors the situation there particularly closely, the Director General added.

The Zaporozhye NPP was completely shut down on Sunday amid continued shelling by Ukrainian forces. According to Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachov, the Zaporozhye NPP has become the first NPP in history of atomic energy to be subjected to an armed attack.

The Zaporozhye NPP is under control of Russian forces. Recently, it has been constantly shelled by Ukrainian forces. In early September, a IAEA mission led by Grossi visited the plant. Later, the agency published a report calling for establishment of a protection zone around the plan in order to prevent potential nuclear accident. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said that Russia is examining the IAEA report on the ZNPP in detail, but it would take time to react to the proposals outlined there.