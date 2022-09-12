Any region in Russia’s Far East could host EEF, says minister

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Any Far Eastern region could host the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) because of its flexibility and important role, said Russian Minister for Far East Development Alexey Chekunkov.

Mikhail Degtyaryov, governor of the Khabarovsk Region, earlier proposed holding "Day Zero" of the EEF 2023 in Khabarovsk to discuss small-and medium-sized businesses.

"No doubt, the EEF is a national leader, and the forum is a brand across the entire Asia-Pacific region. We could hold EEF visiting sessions, and those <…> have already been held abroad, for example, in Asia-Pacific countries. <…> The EEF could be held anywhere. I guess, it could be hosted by any Far Eastern region," the minister told reporters.

Major arrangements for Arctic forums will also continue, Chekunkov added. He highlighted the important role of Arctic issues and the interest China has in developing the Northern Sea Route (NSR). "The NSR is an Arctic project that stretches from Vladivostok to Saint-Petersburg, while for the Chinese it stretches from Shanghai to Europe, so the importance of the EEF cannot be overstated," the Russian minister concluded.

Organized by the Roscongress Foundation, the Seventh Eastern Economic Forum was held in Vladivostok from September 5 to September 8. TASS is the event’s general information partner and its official photohost agency. This year, the theme of the forum was: "On the Path to a Multipolar World.".