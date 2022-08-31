Senior diplomat signals Russia, US may start discussing New START commission talks

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington may start discussing prospects for holding another meeting of their arms control commission, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov announced on Wednesday.

"The topic has been repeatedly discussed through working channels of late. We are hopefully at a stage where debates on the prospects for holding another meeting of our bilateral consultative commission as part of this (New START - TASS) treaty may begin," the senior Russian diplomat said.

The atmosphere escalated by Washington around Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine "has caused a heavy impact" on the situation in general, Ryabkov complained.

"I do not expect any breakthrough, we have been routinely discussing the developments in this sphere with the Americans, while exchanging notifications, so the treaty’s mechanism is functioning on the whole. We will continue to look for ways to move forward," he concluded.