Russia, Iran create mechanisms of cooperation immune to Western diktat — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Moscow and Tehran are focusing on the creation of reliable mechanisms that will allow for developing cooperation regardless of the West’s policy of diktat, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his opening remarks at negotiations with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian in Moscow on Wednesday.

"Our Western colleagues in their efforts to achieve complete dominance in the world have been purposefully and systematically destroying the entire structure of international relations. Against this background, we are concentrating, together with our friends, including, of course, the Islamic Republic of Iran, on creating reliable and constructive mechanisms that will allow for developing mutually beneficial cooperation regardless of any diktat," he said.

Lavrov stressed that the leadership of the two countries had identified clear guidelines.

"Today, of course, we are to look at all areas of economic, humanitarian, cultural ties between our countries and discuss the tasks in the field of foreign policy that have been set by our leaders," he stated.