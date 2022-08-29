Non-Aligned Movement not prone to West’s blackmail against Russia — top diplomat

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The West is forcing all countries to join its anti-Russian course, while the members of the Non-Aligned Movement are in no hurry to join, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Zvezda TV channel.

In response to a question as to which difficulties the Non-Aligned Movement is encountering, the Russian top diplomat noted that, above all, this involves external pressure. "Nowadays, the West is rabidly - and I cannot find another word - forcing everyone to follow the anti-Russian course, including both voting for questionable resolutions, groundlessly accusing Russia despite the facts, and taking practical measures, limiting export to Russia, import from our country, stopping transport links, breaking logistics chains and many others. The members of the Non-Aligned Movement do not fall for this blackmail," he noted.

While some of them have to concede under Western pressure in one way or another, practically none of them join the sanctions, the Russian foreign minister added. "Yet pressure on them continues. It cannot be ruled out that absolutely forbidden tricks will be used, as they say, the ones ‘below the belt’. This will remain on the conscience of our Western colleagues," Lavrov concluded.