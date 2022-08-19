Putin says he and Tokayev will discuss current issues in businesslike, friendly manner

SOCHI, August 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakhstani counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will focus on a wide range of pressing issues at their talks in Sochi, Putin said on Friday.

"We will have an opportunity to talk both formally and informally during the working dinner. There are plenty of issues. I am pleased to have the chance to discuss all the issues on the agenda calmly, in a businesslike and friendly way," Putin said.

Before the talks, Putin welcomed Tokayev at the entrance to his residence. Greeting each other, the presidents shook hands and embraced. Then they had a joint protocol photo taken.

The Kremlin announced earlier that the two presidents are expected to focus on the development of Russian-Kazakhstani relations, bilateral strategic partnership and cooperation as part of their regular highest-level dialogue. Additionally, they will touch upon bilateral cooperation within integration associations, including the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS, an assembly of post-Soviet states). Kazakhstan is holding presidency of the CIS in 2022.

Kazakhstan’s presidential press office said that the talks would focus on pressing issues of bilateral strategic partnership, including the development of trade and economic cooperation in the future.