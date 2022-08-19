Senior diplomat says Russia would not want new Iron Curtain

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russia would not like be sealed off by a new Iron Curtain, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday, commenting on the possible visa cancellation for Russians by several EU countries.

"We would certainly not want a new Iron Curtain. The paradox is that it is put down by those who still cannot imagine anything else but the ideology of neoliberal thought as the only possible one for the whole world. They deny the rest of the world except for those segments and elements that live by their rules," the senior diplomat said during a Rossiya-1 TV broadcast.

Ryabkov stressed that Russia is a self-sufficient country and will be able to find solutions to the problems that have arisen. "If someone thinks that it is a privilege to travel outside the Russian Federation in the western direction, then let them indulge themselves in this illusion. I think that our people can do quite well without such privileges, without such labels for the right to visit certain territories," he added.