Drones to record real-time footage around Zaporozhye NPP, regional official says

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Unmanned aerial vehicles will continuously capture real-time footage along the perimeter of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, informing military agencies of shelling attacks, member of the main council of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration Vladimir Rogov said on Thursday.

"Just yesterday, I specifically handed drones to our guys at the nuclear power plant to record non-stop footage for Russia’s National Guard and our law enforcement agencies, so that any attack can be recorded online at any given moment," he told the Soloviev Live TV channel.

On August 16, Rogov handed 50 quadcopters and an anti-drone gun, purchased with donations from Russians, to Russian scouts.

The Zaporozhye NPP, located in the city of Energodar, is controlled by Russian troops. The Ukrainian military carried out several strikes on the facility in recent days, which particularly involved drones, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers. Most attacks were repelled by air defenses but some infrastructure sites and the nuclear waste storage area were hit.