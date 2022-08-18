Kiev bent on staging false flag at Zaporozhye NPP by August 19, top brass warns

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military is determined to stage a man-made disaster at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) between now and August 19, Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Lieutenant-General Igor Kirillov revealed on Thursday

"According to available information, UN Secretary-General [Antonio] Guterres plans to visit Odessa as part of his trip to Ukraine from August 17 to 19, 2022. By this date, the Ukrainian military intends to stage a man-made disaster at the Zaporozhye NPP, setting up, in particular, a radiation leak, disintegration of the nuclear waste storage facility and the reactor’s abnormal operation," the general specified.

The Kiev regime’s false flag is "calculated to paint this outcome as a result of the Russian army’s military operations on the premises of the nuclear power plant and unfit Russian specialists involved in operating the nuclear facility," Kirillov pointed out.

By the time of the UN chief’s visit, the Ukrainian military intends fully to deploy radiation observation posts, provide 100% of the personnel with radiation, chemical and biological protection gear, carry out training in chemical and radiation protection and other measures in military formations in the Zaporozhye Region and troops integrated into the Dnepr battlegroup, he said.

In particular, units of the Ukrainian army’s 44th separate artillery brigade have been ordered to be prepared by August 19 for operations amid terrain radioactive contamination. Units of the Ukrainian army’s 704th separate radiation, chemical and biological protection regiment are being relocated to the area of the Zaporozhye NPP, the general said.