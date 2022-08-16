US’ policy toward Russia, China to add to crisis potential in Asia Pacific — General Staff

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow region/, August 16. /TASS/. The United States’ confrontational policy toward Russia and China will only add to the crisis potential in the world, including in the Asia Pacific region, Lieutenant General Viktor Poznikhir, first deputy chief of the Russian General Staff’s main operations directorate, said on Tuesday.

"Washington’s plans to gain military strategic supremacy in the Asia Pacific region, its confrontational policy toward Russia and China, as well as it unreadiness to drop sanction measures in favor of flexible ways to resolve problem situations will only encourage further growth of the crisis potential in the Asia Pacific region and in other parts of the world," he said at a plenary meeting of the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security.

He stressed that the only way to ensure security in the Asia Pacific is dialogue "based on mutual respect and reckoning with the interests of all sides." "There are no other ways to build up trust, prevent dangerous incidents and ensure stability in the Asia Pacific region," he said.

According to Poznikhir, Moscow is open for cooperation with all Asia Pacific nations. "We are ready for cooperation with all countries of this region and favor practical implementation of this cooperation on the basis of mutual trust and transparency," he added.