All attempts at cancelling Russia futile and silly — Putin

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. All attempts at "cancelling Russia" are futile and silly, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"All attempts to cancel our culture, to cancel Russia are futile. They are silly. And those who think otherwise, unlikely for them, simply failed to learn the lessons of history," he said in a video address to the Tavrida Art forum.

The president noted that the younger generation, who can dream and work, will continue the traditions of culture, ensure continuity of generations. He stressed that although participants in the festival represent various areas of culture and arts they are united by common values: the faith in justice, the love for the motherland, self-development and sincere striving to help people. "These qualities, traits of the national character make our people invincible and our culture - great," he stressed.

He recalled that Russia’s history teaches that strength of the people is in unity. "This year, the close-knit festival’s team includes young people from the liberated territories - from the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Today, you are close together, ready to pool efforts in the interests of common goals and, hence, you are sure that to be strong you need to be together. This is what Russia’s entire centuries-long history teaches us," he said and wished participants in the forum every success.