Lawmaker says Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada statements seek to disrupt IAEA mission visit

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada (parliament) appeals to international organizations to condemn Russia's actions at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant are aimed at disrupting the visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission, LDPR leader and Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky told TASS on Monday.

"The Rada should not address the UN, but its own armed forces with appeals to stop shelling the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. I do not rule out that such pseudo-political activity is aimed at creating a negative background or even at disrupting the visit of the IAEA-led mission," Slutsky said.

The politician noted that Kiev is actively neglecting nuclear safety issues, which is "unacceptable and, in fact, criminal." "The main task now is to ensure the arrival and safety of the IAEA mission, there is no need to try to slow down this process or transfer it to the plane of vulgar politicization," he summarized.

The Verkhovna Rada asked international organizations including the UN, EU, OSCE and others to condemn Russia's actions at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Ukrainian lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko announced on Monday. In particular, the Rada proposes imposing sanctions against Rosatom and all its subsidiaries, suspending Russia's privileges and rights in the IAEA, and insists on organizing a joint UN and IAEA mission to the plant and on demilitarizing the territory.