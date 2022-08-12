Ukraine in fact lets West use its territory for war with Russia — Russian envoy to OIC

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian authorities have actually turned out to be unable to protect their own people and let the West use the territory of their country to wage a war against Russia, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Ramazan Abdulatipov told TASS on Friday.

"Ukraine’s leadership has proved unable to protect its people and actually gave its territory to the West for fighting a war against Russia," Abdulatipov said. "In fact, the conflict in Ukraine is a war with an aggressive US-led Western coalition," he added.

Abdulatipov pointed out that the Western opponents were trying to persuade Muslim countries to change their attitude towards Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. He explained that Muslim countries had an experience vast enough (such as the "aggression in Libya and Iraq") to ignore such gimmicks.

Abdulatipov said that in adverse conditions, such as the West’s joint campaign against Russia, the Muslim countries had turned out to be Russia’s more reliable partners.