MFA says attempts to restrict entry to EU for Russians is outrageous

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Tuesday said denial of entry to the European Union for Russians that need medical services there is outrageous.

"The situation is simply outrageous, when people were injured abroad, on the territory of the EU countries, and they received medical care there < ... > and now they are simply denied the opportunity to maintain any humanitarian contacts," she said on Russia-24 television.

Zakharova said EU countries repeatedly restricted entry even to Russians that had received visas.

Commenting on the calls by some European officials to stop issuing visas to Russians, Zakharova said that the EU countries, given their own commitments, don’t have the right to restrict the issuance of visas to any group of persons based on their nationality. The spokeswoman said doing so would amount to nationalism.