Steven Seagal filming documentary about war in Donbass — DPR head

DONETSK, August 9. /TASS/. US actor Steven Seagal is filming a documentary about the developments in Donbass, Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said om Tuesday after a meeting with Seagal.

"Steven Seagal is filing a documentary about the war in Donbass. Today he spoke with prisoners of war in the Yelenovka detention center. Some of its inmates have been recently killed as a result of a targeted missile strike by Ukrainian troops," Pushilin wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Pushilin, "Steven noted that 98% of those who speak about the conflict in the mass media have never been here, that is why the world doesn’t know the truth." "He (Seagal - TASS) wants to change the attitude to this war," the DPR’s leader noted, adding that this is not an easy task and wished the actor every success.

The press service of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) said earlier that Seagal had visited Donbass together with the party’s leader Leonid Slutsky, who is also chairman of the international committee of the Russian Statep Duma (lower parliament house).