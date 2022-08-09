NATO’s nuclear missions raising risk of conflict, Russian diplomat warns

UNITED NATIONS, August 9. /TASS/. The deployment of US nuclear weapons to non-nuclear NATO countries and missions practicing the use of these weapons raise the risk of a nuclear conflict, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Igor Vishnevetsky said.

"NATO has openly proclaimed itself a nuclear alliance. US nuclear weapons are stationed in non-nuclear NATO countries and training activities aimed at practicing the use of these weapons involve the bloc’s non-nuclear members," he pointed out, addressing the Tenth Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

"Such actions, which run counter to Articles 1 and 2 of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, not only remain an important factor negatively affecting European and global security but also raise the risk of a nuclear conflict, impeding nuclear disarmament efforts," Vishnevetsky added.

"US nuclear weapons should be withdrawn to US territory, their deployment infrastructure in Europe should be eliminated and the practice of NATO joint nuclear missions should be stopped," the Russian diplomat emphasized.

According to Vishnevetsky, the establishment of the AUKUS bloc by the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia "triggers tensions in the field of international security and creates conditions for a new round of an arms race in the Asia-Pacific Region."