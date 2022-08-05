Lavrov says not seen yet Pashinyan's proposals on Russian peacekeepers’ work in Karabakh

PHNOM PENH, August 5. /TASS/. Moscow has not yet seen Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's proposals for specifying details of the Russian peacekeeping mission's work in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Friday.

"I find it difficult to answer this question because we have not seen the specific proposals that the Armenian Prime Minister wants to discuss in the context of the Russian peacekeeping operation in Nagorno-Karabakh, so I cannot guess now," Lavrov said in response to a request to comment on Pashinyan's statements on the urgent need to specify the Russian peacekeeping mission in Karabakh, "Any of the sides have the right to propose additional initiatives, it has been agreed by the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan and the Armenian Prime Minister. So far we have not seen any."

Earlier, Pashinyan said that the events in Karabakh raise questions about the activities of Russian peacekeepers. The Prime Minister said that he considered the presence and activities of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh a key factor for ensuring security of Armenians, and highly rated the Russian efforts to ensure security and stability in the region. According to the head of the Armenian Cabinet of Ministers, Yerevan expects Russian peacekeepers to put an end to any attempt of violating the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that the situation in the area of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh has worsened. According to the ministry, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire near the Sarybaba hill. The peacekeepers' command, together with representatives of the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides, take measures to stabilize the situation.