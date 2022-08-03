US clumsily tries to justify Kiev’s strike on Yelenovka — Russian top brass

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The United States clumsily tries to excuse the Kiev regime, claiming that its strike on the Yelenovka settlement was unpremeditated, although Washington earlier pointed to the HIMARS high accuracy, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said on Wednesday.

"The Pentagon posted a statement by a US senior defense official on its website to the effect that even if this happened - the Ukrainian strike - they did not want to do that. We view this statement as a clumsy attempt to justify the Kiev regime’s provocation," Fomin said at a briefing for foreign military diplomats.

"As follows from US statements, the HIMARS system features high accuracy and strikes the targets it is aimed at," he added.

"Moreover, in planning strikes, the Ukrainian military actively uses space and air reconnaissance data received from the Army of the United States and its allies while US representatives prepare assignments for firing," Fomin said.

As the Russian defense official pointed out, "representatives of the leadership of European countries are joining increasingly broadly" the groundless accusations against Russia.