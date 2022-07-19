‘US sponsors global terror’: Ex-PM sees criminal underworld pilfering Ukraine-bound arms

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The weapons that the United States is providing to Ukraine are falling into the hands of criminals all around the world, which requires an investigation, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Telegram.

"The US weapons that are being delivered to Malorossiya will keep falling into the hands of various criminals all around the world. In fact, they are already falling into their hands, covered up by the US administration and intelligence agencies," Medvedev pointed out. He noted that "America has in fact once again become a sponsor of international terrorism."

"I don’t rule out that together with responsible countries, we will need to consider the possibility of creating a special mechanism to investigate this rotten-to-the-core weapons scheme," Medvedev said. He stressed, however, that "it will in no way affect the final balance of power." "Professional gun thieves in the US and Ukraine will line their pockets well," the deputy head of the Russian Security Council noted, adding that "terrorists and radicals will have more deadly military equipment." "As for Russia, it will achieve its stated goals. And peace will come. On our terms. Not on the terms that befuddled political impotents in Europe and overseas are squealing about," Medvedev emphasized.

"Despite last year’s fiasco with $85 billion worth of military equipment left in Afghanistan, the White House continues to flood the agonizing Kiev regime with weapons without control," he noted. According to Medvedev, "the Pentagon is predictably denying everything, lying apprehensively and tying itself up into knots in an incompetent manner."

The former Russian president also said that "in this situation, historical examples are far from being in the US’ favor."

Medvedev noted that incumbent US President Joe Biden "was a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in the 1980s." "That said, there is significant experience of making secret deals signed in blood," he concluded.