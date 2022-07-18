Intergovernmental contacts between Russia and Finland 'frozen', says Russian envoy

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Almost all intergovernmental and interdepartmental contacts between Russia and Finland have stopped on Helsinki's initiative, Russian Ambassador to Finland Pavel Kuznetsov said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast on Monday.

"In recent months, our Finnish - until recently good - friends have done everything possible to ensure that the enormous potential of bilateral cooperation accumulated over the past decades at all levels and in all areas has practically ceased to exist. At the Finns’ initiative, practically all intergovernmental and interdepartmental contacts have been frozen," he said.

In addition to intergovernmental contacts, according to Kuznetsov, bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the countries has collapsed: Finnish business is leaving the Russian market and Russian business "is being systematically squeezed out of Finland." "All projects and ties in science, education, culture and sports have ceased. Contacts between regions, sister cities, and public organizations are severed. Therefore, there is nothing to worsen, everything has already deteriorated," the Russian diplomat stressed.