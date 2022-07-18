First Polish self-propelled howitzer Krab destroyed in Ukraine — media

WARSAW, July 18. /TASS/. The first Polish Krab self-propelled howitzer supplied to the Kiev regime was destroyed in Ukraine, the onet.pl web portal reported on Monday, citing Ukrainian sources.

The Polish authorities announced their intention in May to supply 18 Krab self-propelled howitzers to the Ukrainian military and 10 guns of this batch were delivered to Ukraine by July. About 100 Ukrainian servicemen were trained in Poland to handle Krab howitzers, the web portal reported.

The 155mm Krab self-propelled howitzer is serial-produced by Poland’s Huta Stalowa Wola enterprise and is the Polish artillery’s main strike force. The Polish army currently operates 70 Krab howitzers. Poland plans to boost the number of these guns to 120 by 2024.

The details of the Polish howitzer’s destruction in Ukraine were not disclosed.