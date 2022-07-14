Russian MFA says US arms in Ukraine extend conflict, kill people

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday said the US embassy in Kiev has to admit that the weapons that Washington supplies to the Kiev regime extends the conflict and kills people.

The diplomat highlighted, in a Telegram post, a security alert from the US diplomatic mission in Ukraine that’s asking American citizens to leave the country immediately and avoid mass gatherings and public events, as "they can become military targets for the Russians."

"The US Embassy in Ukraine forgot to mention that Washington provides US weapons to the Kiev regime, the use of which provokes a prolongation of the conflict and deaths of people," Zakharova said.

The US embassy in Kiev on Thursday urged Americans to leave Ukraine immediately.

"The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens not to enter Ukraine and those in Ukraine to depart immediately using privately available ground transportation options if it is safe to do so. Avoid large gatherings and organized events," the alert said.

The notice came out under a headline that mentioned a "missile threat."

On February 24 Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aims to demilitarize and de-Nazify the country. The West retaliated to the Russian decision by imposing sweeping sanctions on the country. Also, Western countries started shipments of weapons to Kiev, which by now are worth billions of dollars. Some Western politicians have described the situation as an economic war on Russia. Putin said on March 16 that Western sanctions bear the signs of an aggression and the West pursues a long-term policy of containing Russia.