Moscow doing its utmost to free captured Russian soldiers, envoy says

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Moscow is doing its utmost to free Russian soldiers kept in Ukrainian captivity, Russia’s Human Rights Envoy Tatyana Moskalkova said on Wednesday.

"Our country is doing everything possible to ensure that our husbands, fathers and sons held in captivity in Ukraine return home as quickly as possible," the ombudswoman said.

As the Russian human rights envoy said, at the personal reception on Wednesday the wife of a Russian serviceman freed from captivity last week conveyed her sincere words of gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Defense Ministry and all those who had taken part in her husband’s release.

Russian President Putin announced on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics for assistance he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, noting that the operation was aimed at the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population.