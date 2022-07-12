Plant in Novaya Kakhovka cannot be restored after Ukraine’s shelling — authorities

KHERSON, July 12. /TASS/. A plant in Novaya Kakhovka that manufactured equipment for hydropower plants cannot be restored after shelling by Ukrainian troops, Vladimir Leontyev, head of the Kakhovka district military-civilian administration, told TASS on Tuesday.

"Most likely, it cannot be restored," he said. "Everything is destroyed there. It will probably be easier to build a new one."

Ukrainian troops have been regularly shelling settlements in the Kherson Region after it left Kiev’s jurisdiction. That being said, on Monday evening, US-made HIMARS multiple missile launch system delivered a strike on Novaya Kakhovka. The strike was followed by an explosion at storage facilities holding mineral fertilizers. Several houses were damaged. At least seven people were killed and at least 80 were wounded, seven more went missing.