No discussion underway on resuming Russia-Ukraine talks, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. There is no discussion underway on resuming talks between Russia and Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"No, there is no discussion underway at the moment," he said, when asked whether it was possible to resume the negotiation process at this point.

According to Peskov, Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey did not discuss the issue in their phone call on Monday.

The Kremlin said earlier that Putin and Erdogan had exchanged views on the situation around Ukraine.