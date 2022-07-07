Russia to seek international decisions to prevent US from making bioweapons — lawmaker

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russia will seek international decisions to ensure US compliance with a convention that bans biological weapons and prevent the US from making them, a Russian lawmaker said on Thursday.

"We will seek international decisions so that the US unconditionally complies with the requirements of the BTWC and there’s control over its activities that will prevent the development and use of biological weapons," State Duma Deputy Speaker Irina Yarovaya, who is chairwoman of the parliamentary commission that investigates US biolabs in Ukraine, was quoted as saying in a statement by the legislature’s press service.

She said there’s no doubt that the US military biological program in Ukraine is part of the Pentagon’s plan for a global biological aggression.