Kremlin spokesman highlights efforts to ensure Russia’s security

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Efforts are underway to ensure Russia’s security, particularly in light of the possible deployment of NATO weapons to Finland and Sweden, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Such options are under consideration, not by the Kremlin but by the Defense Ministry. There are the necessary plans, efforts are underway to ensure our security," he said in response to the question if Russia was considering options to respond to the possible establishment of a NATO base in Finland near the Russian border.

When asked to comment on the process of Finland and Sweden joining NATO, Peskov said: "The president has already clarified his position and there is nothing to add."

Earlier on Tuesday, the foreign ministers of Finland and Sweden, Pekka Haavisto and Ann Linde, and the envoys of 30 NATO member states signed protocols on the two Nordic countries joining the bloc. Finland and Sweden will be able to enter NATO after all of the alliance’s members ratify the documents.