Argentina, Iran apply for joining BRICS, Russian diplomat confirms

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Argentina and Iran have applied for joining BRICS, an association of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"While the White House was thinking what to disconnect, ban or spoil in the world, Argentina and Iran have applied for joining BRICS," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said earlier on Monday that Tehran has applied for BRICS membership.

Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez said at a BRICS+ meeting last week that his country wants to become a full member of the association.