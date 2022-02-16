Putin, Bolsonaro launch talks in Kremlin without additional anti-COVID measures

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has greeted his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro in the Kremlin.

The conversation is taking place without additional social distance - the two leaders are sitting next to each other and shook hands before the talks.

As the Kremlin press service reported earlier, during the meeting it is planned to review the issues of strengthening the Russian-Brazilian strategic partnership, the development of cooperation in the trade and economic, scientific and technical and cultural and humanitarian spheres as well as discuss the international agenda.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that such a meeting is a "good opportunity to exchange opinions on the most pressing issues on the global agenda today."

Statements for the media are planned following the conclusion of the talks.