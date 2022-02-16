Kremlin says it would be great if Biden urged Ukrainians to stop shooting at each other

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that it would be great if US President Joe Biden called on the people of Ukraine to stop shooting at each other.

"This address would be even more impressive if the US president urged the people of Ukraine to stop shooting at each other. This would be great," the Kremlin spokesman told TASS on Wednesday.

Commenting on Biden’s statements, Peskov noted that "there was nothing untoward in them." "Perhaps, we can welcome the fact that the president of the US, which is one of the world’s largest and most powerful countries, is thinking about the Russian people. We should be probably impressed by this," the Kremlin spokesman stated.

At the same time, Peskov pointed out that Biden’s assurances that the US did not view Russians as enemies would be more impressive without constant threatening. "We would definitely prefer not to listen to various threats, of which we are getting pretty tired. Hence, without these threats, the people of Russia would probably have been more impressed," the presidential spokesman said.

The US head of state addressed the people of Russia, saying that he did not believe that Moscow was willing to wage war in Ukraine. Biden also emphasized that the US did not perceive Russians as enemies.

The West and Kiev have recently been echoing allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine recently. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these statements as an "empty and groundless" escalation of tensions, emphasizing that Russia posed no threat to anyone. That said, he didn’t exclude the possibility of provocations being whipped up in order to justify such claims and warned that attempts to resolve the problem in southeastern Ukraine through the use of force would have the most serious consequences.