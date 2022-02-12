Western instructors completed mission in Ukraine - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Withdrawal of Western military instructors from Ukraine evidences that they performed a mission there that had been completed, official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said on the air with the Soloviev Live YouTube channel.

"Ukraine is the country where Western instructors, Western representatives of armed forces of NATO countries acted all along but their numbers increased by many times over the last two months, meaning that they were doing something there," Zakharova said. "We were told these so-called instructors were to help Ukraine with self-defense in case of aggression. No aggression - they were there; no aggression - but they are already pulled out from there. It evidences their mission was completed there, they did something there," she noted.

The scenario planned by the West probably does not anticipate presence of military instructors in Ukraine, Zakharova added.

The United States was removing about 150 of its troops present in Ukraine to help train local armed forces, Reuters reported on Sunday.