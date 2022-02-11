US senators should focus on inter-parliamentary dialogue, not sanctions - official

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. The authors of the bill on sanctions against the Russian Federation, which was being prepared in the US Senate should have focused on inter-parliamentary dialogue with Russia and its security proposals, according to Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky.

He believes that "the energy spent on drafting the bill could have been used with much greater benefit". "For example, to unfreeze the inter-parliamentary dialogue and discuss Russian proposals on security guarantees," Slutsky said.

"US senators, who threatened to pass a bill on restrictions against Russia so loudly in the event of its mythical and therefore never coming ‘invasion’ of Ukraine, could not agree on its final version," he added.