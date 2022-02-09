Russia ready to resolve embassy issues with US on equal basis — envoy

WASHINGTON, February 9. /TASS/. Russia is ready to assist the US in establishing the required Moscow embassy structure it needs, but on an equal basis, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov told journalists Wednesday.

"We told them that we are ready to assist the US colleagues in forming the kind of embassy structure that they need, but there will be no […] automatic approach. We are ready to work on an equal basis," he said.

Meanwhile, the envoy underscored that the US currently only issues visas for Russian diplomats in exchange for visas for their own employees, while demanding visa for themselves without any exchanges.

"The Americans reduce our presence here and do not always issue visas. And when they do, they do it in exchange for visas for their own employees. Meanwhile, it is important that the Americans often demand visas for themselves without any exchanges," he noted.