Russian diplomat on Blinken’s remarks: US confused about its values

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. US partners have found themselves confused about ‘values,’ the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday, commenting on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent remarks.

The US top diplomat said earlier that the situation in Ukraine cannot be discussed without Ukraine, NATO-related issues cannot be addressed without NATO, and so on.

Commenting on his words, Zakharova wrote in her Telegram channel: "Then why is it possible to discuss the situation in Belarus without Belarus, to count Venezuela’s money without Venezuela’s government, or to distribute Russian gas in Europe without Russia?

"Discussions on issues beyond the Group of Seven’s sphere of competence take nearly half of the G7 summits’ total time, although no one ever invited them to deal with the problems of other countries. But it’s ok [for them], [and they] keep discussing [those matters]," the Russian diplomat continued.

"Our partners are confused about their values," she added.