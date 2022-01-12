Russian diplomat says NATO tries to force Russia to deal with Cold War-era issues

BRUSSELS, January 12. /TASS/. NATO is trying to force Russia to deal with Cold War-era issues instead of joining forces to tackle new challenges, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said at a news conference following a Russia-NATO Council on Wednesday.

"What NATO is doing today is an attempt to force us to deal with issues that we, the Russian Federation, regard as a matter of the past," he said. It’s necessary to "find a way to join our efforts to solve other long-term challenges that will help peaceful development, stronger relations, friendship and good neighborliness among all the countries across the Euro-Atlantic space, the diplomat said.