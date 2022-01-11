Russian diplomat hits out at White House press secretary’s remarks on Geneva talks

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. During an interview with the Soloviev Live YouTube channel on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova took White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki to task over her remarks that Russia would spread disinformation over the Geneva talks.

"What you are talking about is no longer a matter of bewilderment but of deep pity. After all, this is a great nation, a great country. And when left to the mercy of people who do not have a good grasp of the subject matter and do not feel responsible for the words they utter, this evokes deep pity," the diplomat insisted.

"Let’s presume that we heard yesterday’s statement made by their negotiators, and we heard the expert statements yesterday. In some ways, they were the same as ours, in other ways we had different assessments. I would still keep those statements in mind. By those people who were present at the negotiations," the spokeswoman noted.

The negotiations between Moscow and Washington dedicated to Russia’s proposed security guarantees concluded on January 10 in Geneva. On January 12, Russia will discuss its security concerns in Europe, as well as its drafts on security assurances, at a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council in Brussels, and on January 13 at the Vienna session of the OSCE Permanent Council.

Following the most recent talks, White House Press Secretary Psaki said that the US was bracing for Russia to spread disinformation about commitments related to the bilateral consultations in Geneva on security guarantees.