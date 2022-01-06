Moscow considers events in Kazakhstan as attempt to undermine country’s integrity - MFA

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Moscow considers the recent events in Kazakhstan as an attempt to violently undermine the country’s security and integrity from the outside, according to the statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry due to the CSTO’s decision to send peacekeeping forces of the Organization to Kazakhstan.

"The Russian Federation affirming its commitment to alliance obligations within the framework of the CSTO, has supported the adoption of urgent measures due to the rapid degradation of the domestic political situation and the increasing violence in Kazakhstan. We consider the recent events in our friendly country as a violent attempt by means of trained and organized armed formations, to undermine the security and integrity of the state," the statement reads.

The ministry also stressed that Moscow would continue to work closely with Kazakhstan and other CSTO allies "to analyze and develop, if necessary, further effective moves to facilitate the counter-terrorism operation by Kazakhstan’s law enforcement agencies, and ensure the safety of all citizens without exception, as well as vital infrastructure facilities, their unblocking and returning under control of the Kazakh authorities." "Moscow is interested in the early restoration of normal life in Kazakhstan," the Russian Foreign Ministry underscored.

On January 6, due to the address of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) made the decision to send peacekeeping forces of the Organization to the Republic of Kazakhstan for a limited period with the aim of stabilization and normalization of the situation in this country.