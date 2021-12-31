Putin said Russia needs results in security-guarantees talks, Biden agreed - Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden agreed when Putin said Russia was seeking results in the talks on security guarantees, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday.

Putin told Biden about the principles that underlie Russia’s security proposals, the aide said. The president said talks were important but the key goal for Russia was its security and the country will seek to achieve that goal, Ushakov said.

"The US president has generally agreed with that point of view and his reaction made sense and was quite serious," the aide said.

Putin also said Russia is concerned about deployment of offensive weapons near its borders and it will act just like the US would act if it had to confront a deployment of such weapons near its own borders, Ushakov said.

Putin elaborated on the subject to drive the point home, Ushakov said.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry released draft agreements on security guarantees addressed to the US and NATO. They had been handed over to a US representative on December 15.