Minsk agreements are absolutely clear, with no hidden agenda, says Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The Minsk agreements on the settlement of the situation in Ukraine are quite clear, having neither "hidden agenda" nor double meaning, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"Probably, it should be said to many [politicians]: take the text [of the agreements] - it is quite brief, absolutely clear and logical. Read it and you will understand. There is neither hidden agenda not double meaning there. Everything is put down absolutely clear," he said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

He noted that many current politicians seem to have not read this document. "Because many politicians have already quitted politics. As a matter of fact, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is the only witness of that night-long work," Peskov said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the West’s position on the situation in Ukraine and the implementation of the Minsk agreements is "at least unbalanced."

"Kiev is criticized by neither [of the Western countries], neither of them calls on Kiev for anything. Naturally, no one is traditionally demanding Kiev implement the Minsk Package of measures. It demonstrates, probably, that the position of our Western opponents is at least unbalanced. They cannot claim to be unbiassed in this process," he said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel on Sunday.

According to Peskov, it is Russia that can claim to be unbiassed on this matter. We also noted that the West is spreading lies about the reasons for the current gas price situation.

He described as strange the situation when Russia is being accused of allegedly plotting an aggression against Ukraine "but no one is accusing Ukraine of plotting an aggression against its own people in Donbass."

"They tell us: you must take measures to deescalate the situation. No one tells Kiev that it must take measures to deescalate the situation. No one is eve trying to tell Kiev that it is absolutely inadmissible to stage another spiral od civil war, which is absolutely unacceptable for us because it is in the exact proximity to our borders. After all, Russian people are living there and our country cannot be indifferent to their future," he added.