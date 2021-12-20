Russia forms delegation for security guarantees talks, ready to begin — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Russia has formed its delegation for possible talks on security guarantees and is ready to begin negotiations as soon as possible, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Monday.

"We are open for dialogue and the negotiating process, and we are ready to do it as soon as possible," he said. "It is very serious. Our delegation has been formed."

When asked about the United States’ possible response, Ryabkov noted, "I don’t know what the other side would get from that, I can only guess. But I would like to stress once again: we are not indulging in propaganda. The language of agreements cannot be used in propaganda. These are our real concerns. In various versions and in various forms all this has been said dozens, if not hundreds, of times over the past few years."

On Friday, the Russian foreign ministry released two Russian draft agreements of security guarantees from the United States and NATO. These documents were handed over to the US side at a meeting at the Russian foreign ministry on December 15.

Ryabkov said earlier that Russia is ready to begin security guarantee talks with the United States immediately and suggests Geneva as a venue for such talks.