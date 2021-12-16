Russia backs Saudi leading role in resolving regional problems, says senior lawmaker

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russia welcomes Saudi Arabia’s initiatives on settling conflicts in the Middle East and North Africa and backs Riyadh’s leading role in resolving problems in the Persian Gulf region, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky told TASS on Thursday.

"In the context of Russia’s Concept of Collective Security in the Persian Gulf, we closely watched a tour of Gulf Arab states by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman intended to prepare a summit of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (CCASG, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, UAE) that was held in Riyadh. We support the leading role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in resolving the region’s problems, including in the sphere of security. We welcome Riyadh’s initiatives on settling conflicts in the Middle East and North Africa, including Yemen, Iraq, Libya, Syria, and the Palestinian-Israeli issue," the senior Russian lawmaker pointed out.

The multi-vector peace-focused policy pursued by Riyadh and personally by bin Salman in regional and global affairs is evidence that the Kingdom will "keep preserving the historical positions one of the Arab world leaders" and will remain a factor of stability in the region, Slutsky stressed.

"We also welcome successes in internal policy and the Kingdom’s development," the senior Russian lawmaker said. "We know about the Saudi leadership’s intention to channel the national budget’s surplus this year into solving such tasks as strengthening the Kingdom’s financial position, raising capabilities in countering global challenges and threats as stated by Mohammed bin Salman. As a member of the G20 Group, Riyadh does a lot to address present-day pressing issues, from the climate agenda to the fight against the pandemic, from technologies to sports," Slutsky said.

During his regional tour in the run-up to the 42nd CCASG summit held in the capital of Saudi Arabia on December 14, the Saudi Crown Prince visited all of the Council’s five member states. Moreover, the Crown Prince’s trip to Qatar was his first visit since 2017 and was meant to normalize bilateral relations.

Russia’s Concept of Collective Security for the Persian Gulf was elaborated in the late 1990s and supplemented in 2004, 2007, and 2019. The Concept stipulates stage-by-stage efforts based on equitable interaction of all regional and other interested parties for settling conflict situations, elaborating confidence-building and control measures and finally for establishing an integral collective security and cooperation mechanism in the region with the creation of corresponding organizational structures.