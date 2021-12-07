Putin, Biden satisfied with cooperation in fight against cybercrime - Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden have expressed satisfaction with how the two countries are cooperating in the fight against cybercrime in the framework of the agreements reached at the Geneva summit, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters after Tuesday’s talks between the two leaders.

"[The presidents] expressed mutual satisfaction with how the sides started implementing the Geneva agreements on exchanging views concerning [IT] security and fight against cybercrime," Ushakov said.

The Kremlin aide recalled that a special dialogue platform had been created and five sessions had been held in this framework. "The progress is evident. [The sides] have expressed readiness to continue such practical cooperation," Ushakov said, noting that the sides could deepen this cooperation. "Both we and the Americans are ready for this," he emphasized.