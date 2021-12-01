Putin to discuss initiatives in development of Russian-Indian relations with Modi

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is going to visit India next week and discuss new large-scale initiatives in the development of relations between the two countries. The head of the Russian state made such statement at the ceremony of presentation of credentials to newly-arrived foreign ambassadors.

"The visit to India will be next week. We will highlight new large-scale initiatives for further development of particularly privileged Russian-Indian relations, the Russian-Indian strategic partnership during talks with Prime Minister Modi," Putin said.

The Russian President will visit India on December 6, the Kremlin’s press service said earlier.

The partnership between Russia and India brings real mutual benefit to both states, Putin said. The bilateral trade turnover demonstrates good dynamics. Ties in the energy sector, innovations, space, COVID vaccines, and pharmaceuticals production are developing proactively.