Practical cooperation of Russia, NATO stopped apart from random contacts — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, November 29./TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and NATO has been frozen and communications are sporadic, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said, addressing the Valdai International Discussion Club on Monday.

"All practical cooperation has come to a halt. <…> NATO has also fully frozen military contacts, apart from sporadic communications between the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, the NATO supreme allied commander and the chair of the NATO Military Committee," Grushko said.

NATO "has cut off possibilities of a professional and depoliticized search for ways of de-escalation, the necessity of which NATO likes to declare so much," the senior diplomat stressed.