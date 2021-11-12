APEC members to work on WTO reforms — declaration

SIDNEY, November 12. /TASS/. Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum participants plan to work on reforms of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Economic Leaders of APEC said in their final declaration after the online summit on Friday.

"We are committed to working together to shape a responsive, relevant and revitalized WTO, in particular through the necessary reform of the WTO, with a view to improving all its functions," the document says.

"We will cooperate to enhance further the role of the WTO in establishing rules that support a free, open, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent and predictable trade and investment environment. This approach is at the core of our long-standing commitment to the WTO," APEC economies say.

"Trade should be a pillar for the development and future prosperity of all our people. At this time of extraordinary disruption, the rules-based multilateral trading system, with the WTO at its core, can play an important role in economic recovery," APEC members note.