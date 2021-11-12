Russia supports APEC long-term development plan — Putin

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russia supports the plan for the long-term development of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation that runs to 2040, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, speaking by video link at the group’s summit.

There are two documents prepared for approval as a result of the summit: a statement by the leaders of the group’s member economies and the plan for APEC development to 2040, according to Putin.

"Russia of course supports them,’’ Putin said. ‘’We believe that both documents are a good foundation for the further development of cooperation as part of the forum in search for collective answers for the most pressing challenges and threats facing the Asian Pacific region.