Economic integration of Russia, Belarus will open up broad development prospects - Putin

SEVASTOPOL, November 5. /TASS/. The adoption of the integration programs of Russia and Belarus will open up broad prospects for the progressive development of their economies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State on Thursday.

He noted that the implementation of sectoral integration programs "will allow Russia and Belarus to create equal, unified conditions for doing business."

"The economies of the two countries will begin to operate on the basis of common, agreed rules and norms, which will open up new, really broad prospects for their progressive development and give a great positive effect, which can be felt by all industries without exception," the Russian President stated.